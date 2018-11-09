Two HOV projects in Tacoma near finish line

TACOMA – Contractor crews finishing two of the final four HOV construction projects in Tacoma have several overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled next week. The work will install final signage, finish drainage, storm pond and concrete work. All ramp closures have signed detours in place.

Daytime closure of State Route 7 ramp

The daytime closure of the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to SR 7 will continue Monday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 16 for stormpond work.

The ramp closure will begin each day after the morning commute at 9 a.m. and will be in place until 3 p.m. The ramp will remain open for the late afternoon and evening commute. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

Overnight ramp and lane closures

Single and double overnight lane closures are scheduled on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and the Port of Tacoma Road.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday.

Monday, Nov. 12

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Southbound I-705 and the A Street on-ramp and the southbound SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Southbound I-705 and the A Street on-ramp and the southbound SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Southbound I-705 and the A Street on-ramp and the southbound SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Nov. 16

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.