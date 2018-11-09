Steilacoom Town Administrators Nov. 9 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – December 4, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – December 10, 2018 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – November 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – December 6, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Car Prowls:

Once again, there has been an increase in car prowls. Please remember to lock your vehicle when you will be away from it, even if it is in your driveway or in front of your home and not to leave electronics or other items of value in the vehicle and/or in plain sight. Additionally, if your vehicle is on (warming up), please do not leave it unattended.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; blew and swept leaves; conducted erosion control inspections at various plats and developments; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor concentrated on connecting water services to the new main and then abandoning the old water main. Additionally, they continued preparing the road base for pavement. This work will continue through next week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; repaired the exit lights at the Community Center; inspected and repaired a street light on Main Street; worked on the Marietta lift station project; installed a permanent service in the 1900 block of Starling Street; trouble-shot the #3 pump at the Sunnyside pump station; performed emissions inspections on the crew vehicles; responded to and removed the damaged pedestrian crossing warning lights at Puyallup Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street and assisted the contractor in transferring the service to the new main and abandoning the old main; assisted the Parks Department with the repair of the Pioneer Park swing; installed a water service in the 1900 block of Starling Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on removing leaves and debris from various parks and facilities around Town. Additionally, the crew completed repairs to the Pioneer Park swing; coordinated with an Eagle Scout candidate for the installation of benches on Tract C in Madrona Park; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Writing Our History – Pierce County Speaker Series:

All programs in this series include light refreshments and conversation before the program.

Door open at 6:00 p.m., programs begin at 6:30 p.m.

November 15

The Steilacoom Story

Tacoma Armory, 715 S 11th Street

Leaves and Flooding:

Steilacoom residents can help reduce roadway flooding by keeping storm drains free of leaves.

Leaves can clog storm drains, resulting in roadway flooding when it rains. Residents are encouraged to pick up yard waste and regularly check storm drains near their properties to make sure they aren’t blocked by leaves.”

Steilacoom residents can take the following actions to keep storm drains clear:

Put leaves and other yard debris in yard waste bins for pick up.

If it can be done safely, remove leaves from storm drains with a rake.

If a blockage can’t be cleared and the roadway is flooding or a storm drain is on a busy road, call the Public Works Department at 253.581.1912.

Roadway flooding response

Significant rainstorms may cause roadside storm drains and ditches to overflow and flood the roadway. River flooding may also affect roads. As the rain saturates the ground, there is also an increased risk of downed trees and landslides.

Public Works staff clear drainage systems, downed trees and landslides when possible, close roads or lanes if they are not passable and clean drainage systems proactively to reduce flooding.

Motorists should not drive through standing water, near downed trees or utility lines, or around road closure barricades.

Questions – Contact Paul Loveless at 253.983.2074 — Town’s Official Website – townofsteilacoom.org