Springbrook Connection’s Christmas Fund Raiser

Every year for the last 5 years Springbrook Connection and our partners have provided toys and decorations to the underprivileged children of Springbrook for Christmas, We will be holding a restaurant take over at Carrs Restaurant to help us achieve our goal of serving 500+ children this year.

We are raising funds to provide the underprivileged children in the Springbrook Neighborhood, Christmas gifts.

Please come and support this hardworking community group making a big difference in the Springbrook community!

Where: Carrs Restaurant

11006 Bridgeport Way S.W.

Lakewood, WA 98499

When: November 15th , Thursday

Time: 4:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Any Questions? Please call : Diane 253-279-9777