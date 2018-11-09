Springbrook Connection’s Christmas Fund Raiser

Submitted by Springbrook Connection.
Every year for the last 5 years Springbrook Connection and our partners have provided toys and decorations to the underprivileged children of Springbrook for Christmas, We will be holding a restaurant take over at Carrs Restaurant to help us achieve our goal of serving 500+ children this year.
We are raising funds to provide the underprivileged children in the Springbrook Neighborhood, Christmas gifts.
Please come and support this hardworking community group making a big difference in the Springbrook community!
Where: Carrs Restaurant
11006 Bridgeport Way S.W.
Lakewood, WA 98499
When: November 15th , Thursday
Time: 4:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.
Any Questions? Please call : Diane 253-279-9777
