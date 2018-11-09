Sound Transit Board to update rules and operating procedures

The Sound Transit Board will discuss and vote on changes to their rules and operating procedures during their upcoming meeting on Thursday, November 15 at 1:30 p.m. in the Ruth Fisher Board Room at Union Station.

Updates to the Board rules include but are not limited to adding video conferencing as a way for Board members to participate in meetings and allowing the chair to approve Board member participation via phone or video; allowing meetings to take place via phone or video conference in times of emergency; and clarifying rules around public comment. Public comment clarifications include sign-in requirements, stating which meetings accept public comment and providing rules for commenters and members of the audience regarding disruptive behavior.

A full version of the Board resolution outlining all the proposed updates can be found at www.soundtransit.org/sites/default/files/Resolution%20R2018-45.pdf