Honor a veteran with a commemorative brick this Veteran’s Day

Do you have a veteran you would like to honor? Volunteers who led the effort to see a Veteran’s Memorial built in front of Lakewood City Hall are selling the remaining bricks already in place around the memorial artwork.

Located on Main Street in the Lakewood Towne Center, the memorial pays tribute to those who defended and still defend our country. Seven hundred bricks were laid around the memorial at its dedication in 2003.

Only 168 bricks remain to be engraved for you to leave a permanent legacy to the important veteran or veterans in your life. The cost to engrave is $50 per brick, with three lines and 16 spaces available per line.

The city anticipates the on-site engraving to occur in the spring or summer of 2019, depending remaining brick sales.

Download the form here.

If you have questions please call (253) 983-7795 or email info@cityoflakewood.us .