Heritage Recreation Center’s soccer and baseball field get an all-season turf upgrade

Pierce County Parks and Recreation replaced a soccer field and baseball field with synthetic turf at Heritage Recreation Center in South Hill.

The new fields are covered in a synthetic turf that includes an infill product called Envirofill – a high-performance product, made of Microban-infused, acrylic-coated sand granules – which was chosen for after extensive research on different synthetic turf products. Other materials considered included crumb rubber, coated crumb rubber and cork.

The soccer field was already well-lit for night-time games. Adding synthetic turf increases the number of games that can be played by allowing soccer matches in rainy weather. Envirofill does not retain heat well, making this field a comfortable and safe place to play over the summer. Field improvements such as these increase Pierce County Parks and Recreation’s ability to provide resources to citizens night and day, year-round.

Product considerations included cost-effectiveness, public health, safety and longevity. Envirofill was determined to be the safer, cleaner, longer-lasting and more cost-effective choice. It is the only re-usable infill on the market. Envirofill’s performance and benefits will be monitored to evaluate durability, ease of maintenance and the reduction of future capital costs of replacement.

In 2016, Parks and Recreation received a Youth Athletic Fields grant through the Washington State Recreation Conservation Office to replace the two fields with synthetic in partnership with the Puyallup School District, who share operations responsibility for the sites.

Learn more about Envirofill by visiting USGreentech.