Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Second Show of our Landmark 80th Anniversary Season: The beautiful story of how one young girl’s letter change the holiday, and the world, forever.

The Play will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be November 23rd through December 16th with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, November 29th (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, December 6th (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $26.00 (General Admission), $23.00 (Military & Seniors) and $20.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus will drop you right into the middle of the story of one of the most famous letters ever written in history. This story is a wonderful treat for everyone this holiday season!

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to announce that this production will mark our theatre’s debut of director Aaron Mohs-Hale, who also serves as the Technical Director of our Organization!

The Production Features an All-Star Roster of Local Actors of All Ages including: Tom Birkeland (Edward Mitchell), Parker Dean (Frank P. Church), Christine Choate (Andrea Borland), Kyle Yoder (Teddy, Chambers, Otho, Officer Flynn), Audrey LaRoy (Newsboy/Ensemble). Ed Medina (James O’Hanlon), Kayla R Crawford (Evie O’Hanlon), Barret Stowe (Sean O’Hanlon), Ant Hicks (Dominc Donelli), Diane Johnson (Celeste Donelli), Julianna Guzman-Ferreira (Maria Donelli), Audrey Stowe (Julie), Abbie Wachter (Susan), Gabi Chappell (Alice), Virginia Yanoff (Mrs. Goldstein), Aaron Mohs-Hale (Goss George, Pryor, Officer Akins), Darrel D Shiley Jr (Barrington, Shannon, O’Hara), Jared Johnson (Ensemble) and Norah Gawryczik (Virginia O’Hanlon).

ABOUT THE SHOW: ? “The Story of A Young Girl’s Letter that Changed the Holiday, and the World, Forever”

Inspired by a simple, poignant letter written over 100 years ago by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon to the editor of the New York Sun—and by the timeless editorial response printed on the front page of the Sun. “Dear Editor, I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it’s so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?”

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “YES, VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.