Realize the dream of small business success

TACOMA – Small business success is within reach. Start Smart with workshops from the Pierce County Library System, in partnership with the Small Business Administration. Learn about the basics of starting a business, financing, marketing and business taxes through a series of free classes.

“In partnership with the Small Business Administration we help people pursue their passions and reach their goals of starting, owning and growing a small business,” said the Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The Pierce County community is full of small businesses and with workshops like these, those businesses are better positioned for success.”

Upcoming workshops:

Market Smart

Learn how to connect with customers.

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Start Smart

Learn fundamentals of starting a business.

Monday, Dec. 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Your Legal and Tax Questions Answered

Navigate legal and tax resources.

Monday, Dec. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Registration required. Visit www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar to sign up.

Visit www.piercecountylibrary.com for more information.