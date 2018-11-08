Prepare for an exciting career with Pierce College’s new Crime Analysis and Investigation certificate

With Pierce College’s newest certificate program, graduates will gain the skills to develop exciting careers in criminal justice and beyond. The Crime Analysis and Investigation certificate program will begin Winter Quarter 2019, consisting of eight 5-credit courses taken over the course of one year.

Students will receive specialized training in identifying and defining crime trends, identifying problems and patterns, and using research, statistics and analysis to create strategies that lead to effective and equitable police responses to crime. They will have the opportunity to learn from instructors who are working professionals with hands-on experience in the field.

This completely online program uses open educational resources, eliminating the need for expensive textbooks. Instead, instructors will use freely available, interactive materials and case studies in each course.

The program is designed for criminal justice professionals looking to develop their skills in the field, as well as those interested in starting a new career. The skills students will develop can be applied to many career fields beyond criminal justice. Students will develop strong communication, critical thinking and analytical skills they can bring with them to any workplace.

“These students will work hard to eliminate bias from everything they do,” said Criminal Justice department coordinator Bobi Foster-Grahler. “The people who come through our program are the policymakers of tomorrow. They are going to be the ones who make our communities safer. Anything we can do to strengthen their skills will be amazing.”

Crime analysis is one of the fastest-growing sectors of law enforcement in the world, and investigative profiling is the only empirically based investigative method accepted internationally. Combined, these two fields represent the future of the criminal justice system.

The program is now accepting its first class of students for Winter Quarter 2019. Students who are interested in pursuing a certificate in Crime Analysis and Investigation should contact Cindy Bassage for assistance in the registration process. She can be reached by calling 253-912-3675 or emailing cbassage@pierce.ctc.edu.

For more information about the criminal justice program at Pierce College, please visit the department website.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.