Marine Corps Ball, Nov. 10; Guest Speaker Rep. Denny Heck

Submitted by Chas. Ames, #504 Detachment Commandant.

This Saturday, November 10th, the Pierce County Detachment #504 of the Marine Corps League will observe the 243rd birthday of the United States Marine Corps with a Marine Corps Ball.

The Ball will be held at the Puyallup Elks, 314 27th St NE, Puyallup, Washington. The formal ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. The Guest Speaker is Congressman Denny Heck.

For more information about the Marine Corps League contact George Hilbish at jarhead1040@comcast.net

www.facebook.com/PierceCountyDetachment504/