Improved Customer Convenience, Efficiency at Vital Records Office

TACOMA, Wash.— At Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s remodeled Vital Records Office, you can get birth and death certificates as well as passports and marriage and pet licenses. A partnership between the health department and the Pierce County Auditor’s Office improves customer service with these expanded services.

You can tour the new office space during an open house Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Health Department, 3629 S. D St., Tacoma. We will serve light refreshments. Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson and Health Department Director of Health Anthony L-T Chen, MD, MPH, will be on hand.

“Many people visit the health department to get a birth or death certificate. We want them to do more when they visit us to improve their customer experience,” said Anthony L-T Chen, MD, MPH, director of health. “Our partnership with the auditor’s office helps to make this happen,” he said.

The Vital Records Office now has:

Self-serve kiosks.

Signs in English and Spanish.

A larger waiting area with more lighting.

New furniture and paint.

A play area to engage and stimulate children.

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office has staff in the Vital Records’ Office to offer services like:

Passports.

Marriage licenses.

Pet licenses.

Vital records staff are at the auditor’s office in the Pierce County Annex—2401 S. 35th St., Room 200, Tacoma—to offer birth and death certificate services.

Many of these services are available online. For Vital Records, go to www.tpchd.org/vitalrecords. Learn more about services from the Pierce County Auditor’s Office at www.co.pierce.wa.us/93/auditor.