Discover history’s impact on humanity with Steilacoom’s Speaker Series

TACOMA – Many believe history shapes the people of today, culture of the future. Learn more about cultural theories with local speakers at Steilacoom Pierce County Library’s Explorations Speaker Series, in partnership with Humanities Washington.

The free events will discuss cultural origins and how they define generations.

What it Means to be Human

Friday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m.

Humanities Washington speaker Llyn De Danaan, author and cultural anthropologist, explores cultural origins and how they help define what it means to be human. She examines recent finds that have altered understandings of the past and considers what it will mean to be human in the future as new technologies challenge intelligence and hard-won skills.

The Pine and the Cherry: Japanese-Americans in Washington

Friday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m.

Humanities Washington speaker Mayumi Tsutakawa, an independent writer and curator, reveals her family’s 100-year history against the backdrop of World War II and Executive Order 9066, which authorized the internment of 120,000 men, women and children of Japanese ancestry throughout the West Coast.

Both events will be held at Steilacoom High School Library, 54 Sentinel Drive.

Friends of the Steilacoom Library sponsor these events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

Find out more about these and other programs available at the Pierce County Library System at www.piercecountylibrary.org.