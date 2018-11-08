7th Infantry Division Soldier Dies

Maj. Robert Hockman, 46, of Memphis, Tennessee, was found dead at his off-post residence, Nov. 7, 2018.

Hockman enlisted in the Army in 2002, commissioned as a field artillery officer in 2008, and served in the 7th Infantry Division, since July 2018, as a knowledge management officer within the division staff. During his service, he received numerous awards to include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal.

“The Bayonet Division is saddened by this tragic loss of a valued member of our team,” said Col. Kyle Marsh, the 7th Infantry Division Chief of Staff. “Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation by local authorities.