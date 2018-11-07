Steilacoom School’s Veterans Day Assembly schedule

The Steilacoom Historical School District will host a number of Veterans Day assemblies on Friday, November 9. Following is the schedule:
8:15 am – Pioneer Middle School; 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane, DuPont
8:25 am – Steilacoom High School; 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom
2:00 pm – Saltar’s Point Elementary School; 908 Third Street, Steilacoom
2:00 pm – Anderson Island Elementary School Tea (RSVP to 253-884-4901); 13005 Camus Road, Anderson Island
2:45 pm – Cherrydale Primary School; 1201 Galloway, Steilacoom
3:00 pm – Chloe Clark Elementary School; 1700 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont
