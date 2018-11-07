Lakewood 2018 Veteran’s Day Ceremony is Sunday, Nov. 11

The public is invited to join the City of Lakewood for its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony, happening this year on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW.

This year’s event commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and the establishment of Armistice Day.

Please join us for a ceremony with special guest speakers, including Congressman Denny Heck, state Sen. Steve O’Ban. state Reps. Christine Kilduff and Dick Muri, 2/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Jay Miseli and Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson.