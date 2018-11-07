JBLM to support a number of Veterans Day observances

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will support more than 40 Veterans Day events hosted by schools, veterans groups, and other organizations in local communities from November 6-12. Various units across the base are providing guest speakers, equipment displays, musicians, and color guards.

Each year, JBLM leaders make Veterans Day a priority as a way to say thank you to people and communities who do so much throughout the year to support service members and their families.

Soldiers and Airmen will participate in Veterans Day programs at 15 local schools, three churches, more than 12 community/civic organizations, and three parades.

NOTE TO EDITORS: The following is a list of events our Soldiers and Airmen will take part in surrounding Veterans Day and is provided for news media use for planning purposes. Many of these events are open to the public; however, some are not. Individuals or media organizations seeking to attend should contact the organization hosting the specific event they are interested in for more information). This list is not all-inclusive of every Veteran’s Day program JBLM will participate in, and some events have already occurred.

9 Nov, 9:20 a.m., River Ridge High School, Lacey – Guest Speaker, 7th Infantry Division senior leader

9 Nov, 9:30 a.m., Mann Middle School, Lakewood – Guest Speaker, JBLM Garrison senior leader

9 Nov, 10 a.m., Franklin Pierce High School, Parkland – Guest Speaker, 7th Infantry Division senior leader

10 Nov, 10 a.m., Mill Creek Veterans Day Parade, Mill Creek – I Corps senior leader Grand Marshall, Joint Service Honor Guard, I Corps Band

10 Nov, Auburn Veterans Day Parade, Auburn – 189th Infantry Brigade supports with Honor Guard, Marching unit, military vehicle

10 Nov, 9 a.m., Lough Legacy Veterans Day Parade, Vancouver — 7th Infantry Division senior leader as parade Reviewing Officer

11 Nov, 11 a.m., UW Seattle Veterans Day Event, Seattle – Guest Speaker, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command senior leader

11 Nov, 10 a.m., City of Tenino War Memorial dedication, Tenino – Guest Speaker, I Corps senior leader, I Corps Band, I Corps Honor Guard

11 Nov, 10:30 a.m., WA State Capitol Rotunda – Veterans Day & WWI Centennial Event – Guest speaker, 7th Infantry Division senior leader

12 Nov, 11 a.m., Evergreen Washelli Cemetery – Vets Day Event, Seattle – Guest speaker, 62nd Airlift Wing senior leader