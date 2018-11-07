JBLM to host naturalization ceremony Thursday for 10 new citizens

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Seattle District will swear in approximately 10 new U.S. citizens Thursday, during a naturalization ceremony at JBLM. The new citizens are active duty service members. This ceremony honors Veterans Day.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m., at the Club at McChord Field.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony is Col. Nicole M. Lucas, Joint Base Garrison Commander.

USCIS officers oversee the naturalization process and provide members of the military and their families with every opportunity to receive expedited citizenship regardless of where they serve.