Intimidated by the hiring process? Get help at the library

TACOMA – The job market is competitive. Get the edge needed to enter the job hunt with confidence through free Get Hired workshops from the Pierce County Library System. Improve skills, brush up on job search strategies, and learn to use online tools and more with a variety of classes, in partnership with WorkForce Central and WorkSource Washington.

When people have the skills and guidance they need to walk into an interview with confidence, they gain an advantage. The workshops offered through Get Hired help people strengthen their skills and puts them on a path to success no matter what their career goals may be.

Upcoming events:

Get Hired Help



Job search process stalled? Want to learn more tech skills? Need to write your resume? Get help from library and WorkSource staff for tech and job-related questions.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2-4 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Job Hunting for Mature Workers



Address issues such as over qualification or career changes. Registration required.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Drop-in help sessions with WorkSource are also available:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma and University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100.

Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

See all the upcoming Get Hired events, access online employment resources, and register for classes by visiting gethired.pcls.us.