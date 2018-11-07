Help Caring for Kids!

For the holidays please collect color books and crayons. They will be distributed at local food banks and other organizations serving our kids and families in need. Drop off donations at the Clover Park School District main administration building in the bin at the main entrance by the first week of December.

Please volunteer at the Caring for Kids Holiday Fair at Hudtloff Middle School, Friday December 7th at 3:00 P.M. and Saturday December 8th at 7:30 A.M. We will be helping 750 families!

Our major fundraiser the “Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction” will be held on February 2nd at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center. Please save this date on your calendar. We are also looking for donations and sponsorships.

Question please email carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777 Diane.