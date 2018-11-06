Submitted by Marianne Bull.

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series continues on Friday, November 9 at 3:00 at the Steilacoom High School Library. Llyn De Danaan, author and cultural anthropologist, will explore our origins and how they help us define what it means to be human. De Danaan will examine recent finds that have altered our understanding of the past. She will lead us to consider what it will mean to be human in the future as new technologies challenge our intelligence and hard-won skills.

Washington Humanities speaker De Danaan has studied Japanese Americans, Native Americans and European Americans of 19th and early 20th century Oyster Bay. She has worked as a consultant to Washington Tribes ad has developed curricula with Native American educators and the Office of the State Superintendent of Public Education. She received the Washington State Historical Society’s Peace and Friendship Award for furthering understanding of Washington state’s diversity. She is Professor Emerita at The Evergreen State College.

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series is free and open to the public. This year, all the programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive. For more information please call the Steilacoom Library at 253-548-3313 or series partner, the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 253-584-4133.