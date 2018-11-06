Tacoma Elks #174 Celebrate Veterans Day

Submitted by Ernie Bodoh.

The public and all American Veterans are invited to join Tacoma Elks #174 on Wednesday, November 7th for the special Veterans Day programs in honor of all of our veterans. The programs starts at 7 pm at the Tacoma Elks Lodge located at 2013 S. Cedar St in Tacoma.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have supported all of our veterans for over 150 years and each year have a special program where we honor our veterans and rededicate our resolve to the motto, “So long as there are Veterans, there will be the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.”

Please call the Lodge at 253-272-1117 for more information about this special program and all the wonderful programs Tacoma Elks #174 does for the community.