Save the Date: 2019 National Drive Electric Week Steilacoom

Submitted by Dick Muri.

The 6th annual National Drive Electric Week Steilacoom will be held on Saturday, 7 September, 2019 from 11 AM to 3 PM (downtown Steilacoom). One way to grow an event is to be consistent. We always have our event the Saturday after Labor Day.

So, save the date on your calendar or if you want to sign up early, go to driveelectricweek. org/event.php?eventid=1598

One of the most frequent asked questions was how big was this years event and how does it compare to others?

There were 321 official NDEW events in North America and we were the 5th largest as measured by both attendees registered and numbers of vehicles registered to attend. The 4 larger events were held in San Diego, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Grapevine, TX and San Francisco, CA.

Most importantly we had a record 125 vehicles, 32 different models (10 more than 2017), 469 people registered to attend and a guess estimate of 950 people attending the event at some point during the day.

On a fun note, yesterday (November 1st) while driving home to Steilacoom we were behind the Pierce Transit Route 212 bus. Mary Muri says to me “that is the all electric bus”. She was of course correct. It was nice to see it in operation in my hometown! Someday, in my lifetime, I predict all school buses and public transportation buses in Pierce County will be battery operated. It makes sense and cents!