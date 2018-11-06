Bates Technical College collaborates with KBTC Public Television to celebrate Veterans Day

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College and KBTC Public Television, a service of the college, will showcase a video screening and conversation with local veterans on Thursday, Nov. 8, Noon-1:15 p.m. at South Campus Auditorium. A light lunch will be served 11:30 a.m.-Noon.

The organizers are participating in the national Veterans Coming Home cross-platform public media campaign that explores what works when veterans transition to civilian life. The videos will share the success stories of four local veterans who are making a difference in the workplace and in their communities.

KBTC produced four digital stories that highlight local veterans and organizations:

Betsy Ross Hall- Meet an army veteran who works for a homeless women’s shelter designed for veterans. Find out how she has a special connection to the shelter.

Heart for Service- The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department prides itself on hiring military veterans. Meet one of their deputies and learn how his military service is helping him in his current role.

Home to Stay -When a nearly 20-year Army veteran couldn’t pay his mortgage, a local nonprofit stepped in to help him and his family stay in their home.

Veterans Helping Veterans- Meet a local couple who created a non-profit to help fellow veterans transition from military life to civilian life.

KBTC’s story about an officer with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was chosen to be part of the national Veterans Coming Home campaign.

The college’s South Campus Auditorium is located at 2201 S 78th Street, in Tacoma. For more information about this event, contact LeAnn Dreier, 253.680.7160, ldreier@bates.ctc.edu .

About Veterans Coming Home

Veterans Coming Home is a collaborative, multi-platform public media effort to highlight innovative, effective programs and individuals that are leading the way to better outcomes for veterans transitioning to civilian life. Veterans Coming Home is made possible with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 5,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. Forbes Magazine ranked the college ranked one of the Top Two-Year Trade Schools 2018-2019. For more information, go to www.BatesTech.edu , or call 253.680.7000.

# # #

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.