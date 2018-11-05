Vote for your favorite book or movie

TACOMA – How about a different, possibly more fun election? The Pierce County Library System is asking people of all ages to cast their ballot for their favorite book or movie from 2018.

Vote online now through Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The Library System narrowed the list of the titles of books and movies people read the most in 2018. Now it is up to people of all ages – no need to be registered to vote or of age to vote – to select their top choices for what they enjoyed most.

Hundreds of thousands of people requested and checked out millions of books and movies from the Library System in 2018. Voters may choose their favorites from the 10 most-requested titles from 11 categories.

Vote for favorites in the following categories:

Children’s Picture Books

Children’s Fiction

Children’s Nonfiction

Teen Book

Graphic Novels

Adult Fiction

Adult Nonfiction

TV Series

Movies

E-books

Audiobooks

The Library System will announce the top favorites in December. The public’s input will help the Library make selections for the types of books and movies to offer and highlight in 2019.

Visit favorites.pcls.us to see the full list of nominees and vote in each category.