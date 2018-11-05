Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of October 16, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #110049- #110057 in the amount of $145,090.19
- Approval of Claims Checks #110109 – #110177 in the amount of $416,493.31 and Manual Check #110060 – #110062 & #110097 & #110098 in the amount of $4,979.14
- Set Date Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review (AB 2887)
- Special Valuation for 308 Main Street (AB 2889)
- Animal Control Services (AB 2888)
- MOU Between the Town of Steilacoom and Teamsters Local Union Number 117 (AB 2890)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Action Items
- Electric Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2880) (Ordinance #1594)
- Water Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2881) (Ordinance #1595)
- Sewer Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2882) (Ordinance #1596)
- Storm Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2883) (Ordinance #1597)
- MOA Between Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom; Rainier St./Union Ave. Roundabout Project (AB 2886)
- New Items
- Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review (AB 2887)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Ethics Program
