Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of October 16, 2018 Approval of Payroll Checks #110049- #110057 in the amount of $145,090.19 Approval of Claims Checks #110109 – #110177 in the amount of $416,493.31 and Manual Check #110060 – #110062 & #110097 & #110098 in the amount of $4,979.14 Set Date Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review (AB 2887) Special Valuation for 308 Main Street (AB 2889) Animal Control Services (AB 2888) MOU Between the Town of Steilacoom and Teamsters Local Union Number 117 (AB 2890) Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Action Items Electric Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2880) (Ordinance #1594) Water Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2881) (Ordinance #1595) Sewer Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2882) (Ordinance #1596) Storm Utility Rate Modifications (AB 2883) (Ordinance #1597) MOA Between Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom; Rainier St./Union Ave. Roundabout Project (AB 2886) New Items Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review (AB 2887) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session Ethics Program