Steilacoom Kiwanis Club reroofs Sunnyside Beach Pavilion

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club.

In close coordination with Steilacoom Public Works Management and Staff, dozens of the volunteer Steilacoom Kiwanis recently participated in a project to re-roof the Sunnyside Park Pavilion on the shore of Puget Sound.

The project’s mission involved stripping old shingles and existing felt paper from the pavilion’s roof and then replacing both during a pre-scheduled weekend. With all roofing materials and tools supplied by Steilacoom Public Works Team Kiwanis safely accomplished their volunteer mission after two full, labor-intensive workdays on October 13 and 14.

Special thanks to our local Starbuck’s for the coffee they donated and also to many individual Kiwanis for the doughnuts. Many thanks to project leader Bob Guzaski! This was clearly another good example of Steilcoom in action !