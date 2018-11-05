SHMA History Hunt announces winners

Last year, The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) introduced a History Hunt with three different levels of difficulty, leading visitors through the museum grounds but also through the Historical District of Steilacoom. This year, due to changes, the History Hunts questions were updated.

With the end of the 2018 museum opening season, the three annual winners of the quiz were determined. They are Gabe Clark,14, from Dupont and Annie Walker, 10, and her sister Aria Faith Walker, 7, from Renton. Congratulations!

We plan to offer the History Hunt also in 2019. It’s a fun way for children, families, and adults to learn about our area and our history. Will we see you at it next year?