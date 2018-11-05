Raiders Volleyball claim back-to-back West Region titles

Going on the road to Longview (WA), to take on the always tough Red Devils of Lower Columbia College, the Raiders were hoping for a win to lock up their second straight West Region title, with one match left on their 2018 regular season schedule.

LCC started strong in the first set, but the Raiders quickly found the gaps they needed to pull off a sweep of the Red Devils, 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-13), and secure their claim as undisputed West Region Champs!

Sophomore middle blocker, Jocelyn Hillyer – this week’s NWAC/Under Armour Volleyball Athlete of the Week – led the Raiders offensive attack with 16 kills, on a .500 hitting efficiency, and had 7 block assists. Freshman setter, Hattey Smith – last week’s NWAC/Under Armour Volleyball Athlete of the Week – once again quarterbacked the Raiders to perfection, picking up 34 assists and 3 service aces. On the defensive side, DS Kenzie Seitz had 22 digs, and outside hitter Peyton Foster had 18.

“It’s always tough playing at Lower Columbia,” said Raiders head coach, Greg Finel. “Their fans are loud and get the Devils fired up. I am extremely proud of the focus and effort our players had on the floor tonight. They took control of the match early, and showed why they have earned a second straight region trophy.”

The back-to-back West Region titles, marks the first time since the Raiders’ memorable four year run, from 1997-2000, that Pierce has won consecutive region titles. If Pierce beats Highline on Wednesday, it will mark only the second time in the program’s history the team has gone undefeated in region play. The only other year was 1999 (14-0).

The Raiders close out the 2018 regular season at home against the Highline Thunderbirds, on Wednesday, November 7. First serve is at 7:00 p.m. Prior to the match, the Raiders will recognize the three sophomore members of the squad – Ryleigh Burdick, Jocelyn Hillyer, and Kenzie Seitz – for their leadership and outstanding performances over the past two years. Please join us, as we celebrate the careers of these three incredible young women.

