Obituary Notices – November 4

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Thomas Roley Wesley; Frances Esther Hood; Helen Louise Meneghetti; David Brian Salter.

Mountain View Funeral Home:  Edward Felton; Mary Holcomb; Amar Sapalo; Eliza S. Vargas.

