Join the conversation at SAGE Table Tacoma

There are an estimated 3 million Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) adults over the age of 50 living in the United States today. The Age Wave will increase that to nearly 7 million by 2030. Despite increasing visibility and recognition, loneliness and isolation still impact many in the LGBT community.

Older LGBT adults have dealt with a lifetime of challenges that continue to impact their day-to-day lives. Legal discrimination, lack of access to safe, friendly services, and an increased likelihood of living alone all contribute to social isolation among older LGBT adults. Social connections, meaningful relationships, and a strong, supportive network can help to combat isolation and loneliness.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources, in partnership with Tacoma Older LGBT and the Korean Women’s Association (KWA), will host SAGE Table Tacoma to bring together a mix of generations from the LGBT and ally communities to create connections over meaningful conversation. This special event will be held on Nov. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at KWA, located at 123 96th St. E. in Tacoma. Drop in any time for conversation, sandwiches, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages.

“Loneliness touches all of us at some point in our lives, but affects older adults, and especially our LGBT elders, even more,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “The social isolation experienced by older LGBT adults is associated with poor health outcomes, depression and cognitive decline. We are excited to participate in the second year of SAGE Table, to start an open dialogue about loneliness, and to offer a venue where meaningful relationships can be formed.”

This event is free, but guests should RSVP by calling 253-798-8787 or emailing Tacoma Older LGBT at info. For more information about SAGE Table Tacoma, contact Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources at 253-798-3807.