JBLM Soldier dies during training exercise

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Spc. Drew Watters, 23, of Evansville, Indiana, was killed during a training accident here, Nov. 4, 2018.

Watters enlisted as an infantryman in 2015, and served in the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, since September 2017. During his service, he was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, and the Army Service Ribbon.

“The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Spc. Drew Watters,” said Col. Jay Miseli, commander of 2-2 SBCT. “We ask that you keep his family, friends, and Lancer Brigade Soldiers affected by his loss in your thoughts and prayers. Spc. Watters was a leader, husband, and father who will be sorely missed by all.”

The cause of his death is currently under investigation.