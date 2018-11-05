JBLM Late Night Firing Nov. 6-9

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery, mortar, or demolitions’ training Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 a.m. through Friday, Nov. 9, at 9 p.m. using 155mm Howitzer artillery; 60, 81 and 120mm mortars; and demolitions.

Three JBLM units are scheduled to conduct training this week with either 155mm Howitzer artillery, 60mm, 81mm and 120mm mortars, and demolitions. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Friday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.