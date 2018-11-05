Chambers Creek Canyon Work Parties

The Cities of Lakewood and University Place along with Pierce County are working together to improve the Chambers Creek Canyon Trails. With the help of the Washington Trails Association (WTA) we will create a great urban hiking opportunity in an amazing forested area.

Join us for a number of weekend work parties on Nov 30-Dec 2, Dec 7-9, and Dec 14-16. No experience necessary. WTA will provide the tools and training. Rain or shine, work parties begin at 8:30 a.m. and go till 3:30 p.m.

We will be working on the Lakewood side of the creek and accessing the trail from the 91st Ave CT SW. trailhead. Please sign up and find out more details on their website WTA work party sign up Questions? Contact WTA via email or 206.625.1367.