Pile driving starts at the Operations and Maintenance Facility: South

To build the foundation for the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) on East 25th Street, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin hammering long pipes (piles) into the ground as early as Nov. 7. All pile driving will take place east of the existing OMF.

The contractor will first test and evaluate the process. The pile driving activity will then continue at OMF: South for approximately a month and a half to two months. If you have construction-related concerns, please call the construction hotline at 888-298-2395.

The contractor will be monitoring for noise and vibration to make sure the work meets the City of Tacoma’s noise and vibration regulations. We apologize in advance for the noise and any inconveniences.

You can expect:

Pile driving will be loud but will meet the City of Tacoma’s noise regulations. You may feel vibrations.

You may hear a metal-against-metal noise during the hammering process.

Pile driving will take place during daytime hours.