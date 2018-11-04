New hours for Lakewood Municipal Court

Starting Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 the front counter of the Lakewood Municipal Court will operate under new hours.

The new hours are:

Front counter: Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. (counter will be closed between 12 and 1 p.m.)

Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The counter will be closed at 12 p.m. and remain closed until the following Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Phone hours: Mon-Thurs, 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. (phones will not be answered between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.)

Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The phones will not be answered after 12 p.m. until the following Monday morning at 9 a.m.

If you need to make a payment you can either do that online, or in person for non-cash payments you can use the drop box outside the court entrance.