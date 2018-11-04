I-5 ramp, lane closures in Tacoma in November

TACOMA – Contractor crews building HOV lanes and finishing the new McKinley Way overpass in Tacoma have overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the first week of November. Crews are also finishing drainage and concrete work. All ramp closures have signed detours in place.

Daytime closure of State Route 7 ramp

The daytime closure of the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to SR 7 will continue Monday, Nov. 5, through Friday, Nov. 9 for stormpond work.

The ramp closure will begin each day after the morning commute at 9 a.m. and will be in place until 3 p.m. The ramp will remain open for the late afternoon and evening commute. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

Overnight ramp and lane closures

Single and double overnight lane closures are scheduled on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and the Port of Tacoma Road.

Monday, Nov. 5

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp and the southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from L Street to M Street from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Northbound I-5 exit 132 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 and the A Street on-ramp and the southbound SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Nov. 9

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.