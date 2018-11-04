City Manager’s Weekly Bulletin Nov. 2, 2018

At its regular meeting Monday night the Lakewood City Council will recognize veterans in advance of Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) with a proclamation, a presentation of the colors by members of the Clover Park High School JROTC and a performance by the Lakes High School Choir singing the Armed Forces Medley. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 6000 Main Street, SW in Council Chambers. All are welcome and invited to attend.

Road work begins on Gravelly Lake Drive

A road improvement project on Gravelly Lake Drive between Bridgeport Way and Steilacoom Blvd begins Monday (Nov. 5, 2018). The contractor will reduce the lane configurations by taking away the two outside lanes to begin storm drainage work next week. The project is anticipated to be complete by mid- to end-of December, with a plan to do the final paving and striping likely in the spring of 2019. This project will permanently reduce the number of travel lanes from two in each direction to one in each direction with a two-way left turn lane and bike lanes. Sidewalks will be added between Bridgeport and 59th Street.

Thank you volunteers

Thank you to all the volunteers who joined us last weekend for Make-A-Difference Day. One project we’re excited about that kicked off last weekend is the long-term restoration of the Clover Creek stream shoreline along Springbrook Park.

Volunteers from the Chambers Clover Watershed Council and the public helped make significant progress on this project. The city’s maintenance crew was out there this summer removing blackberries and poisonous hemlock from a portion of the 200-foot restoration site. Renee Buck, a master gardener, led the work to salvage unneeded native plants from a rain garden in Puyallup and stored them for planting at Springbrook Park. About 12 of the native plants were planted along the stream near the bridge crossing last weekend. Kurt Reidinger, a dedicated volunteer, also started the removal of ivy from the precious trees and he will be adding red alder trees to the stream side this winter or spring.

We’ll continue to work with our volunteers and members of the council to plant the native species and remove invasive plantings to restore the shoreline habitat.

Other work completed last weekend include:

Fort Steilacoom Park

The day started with the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion Dedication. Council members and citizens celebrated this community project together. Volunteers split into groups to work on the following tasks:

Remove scotch broom around Waughop Lake

Install grave markers in the historic cemetery

Weeded garden beds

Community Garden

With instruction from of Master Gardener Jim Endicott, volunteers spread wood chips to level the walking surfaces between the garden beds, weeded the individual plots, and winterized the community beds! There was also a new picnic table added for future presentations and community use.

Accepting McGavick Center applications

The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for the use of a 2019 City Day at the McGavick Conference Center. Please view the policy and application materials to determine eligibility.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, November 26, 2018. Applicants will be notified as to the approval or denial of the application by Friday, December 14, 2018.

Complete applications can be emailed directly to Briana Schumacher or can be delivered in person or mail to Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW Lakewood, WA 98499.

If you have any questions regarding the application or process please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at 253-983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

Land Use and Development Code update

The City of Lakewood will begin public outreach and meetings at the Planning Commission about its pending new Title 18A (Land Use & Development Code) this fall. The new code will be significantly reorganized and also include several substantive updates to the city’s current code, including regarding the:

Zoning Districts;

Site Planning & Development Standards;

Updated Park and Open Space Set Asides for New Development;

Mobile Home/Manufactured Home Parks Regulations;

Military Zones, Uses and Regulations;

Allowed Locations of Essential Public Facilities;

Small Cell Wireless Regulations (new section) and

Sign Code (pending adoption of new sign code by Council)

NO substantive changes are proposed for:

Location, Uses, Regulations in R1-R4 Zones;

Short Term Rental Regulation (i.e., Airbnb, etc.);

Regulation of Animals;

Tree Preservation;

Landscaping;

Housing Incentive Programs; and

Standard Wireless Telecommunications Facilities

The Planning Commission will have its first study session on the topic on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW. Drafts of the code will soon be available for public review. Once published, you can view information to be presented at upcoming Commission meetings here.

Transportation updates

WSDOT work on I-5 at Thorne/Berkeley: Overnight closures of the southbound Interstate 5 ramps at Berkeley Street will continue the week of Nov. 5 as contractor crews preparing to build a new Berkeley Street overpass create a workzone for the project .

In addition to the closure of the ramps, a section of Berkeley Street between Union Avenue and the southbound ramps to and from Interstate 5 will also close during night hours next week. This closure will affect Tillicum drivers’ ability to access northbound I-5.

Nighttime travelers who use this interchange are advised to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations, and be familiar with the detour routes listed below.

Monday, Nov. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 8:

Southbound I-5 exit 122 to Berkeley Street will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be detoured via exit 121 at 41st Division and northbound I-5.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be detoured via northbound I-5 to the Thorne Lane exit and southbound I-5 or to Union Avenue to Thorne Lane and southbound I-5.

Berkeley Street will close between Union Avenue and the southbound I-5 ramps each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Tillicum drivers will be detoured to Union to Thorne Lane to southbound I-5 or northbound I-5. Northbound I-5 drivers exiting to Berkeley Street heading the Tillicum neighborhood will detour using northbound I-5 to Thorne Lane exit to southbound I-5.



For travelers exiting Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the northbound and southbound I-5 ramps will remain open.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.

Lakewood Drive (Flett Creek to 74th St): Minor work remains.

Steilacoom Blvd Safety Project: Minor work remains.

Veteran’s Memorial bricks going fast

Do you have a veteran you would like to honor? Volunteers who led the effort to see a Veteran’s Memorial built in front of Lakewood City Hall are selling the remaining bricks already in place around the memorial artwork.

Located on Main Street in the Lakewood Towne Center, the memorial pays tribute to those who defended and still defend our country. Seven hundred bricks were laid around the memorial at its dedication in 2003.

There are 168 bricks left to be engraved for you to leave a permanent legacy to the important veteran or veterans in your life. The cost to engrave is $50 per brick, with three lines and 16 spaces available per line. C lick here to download the form.

If you have questions please call (253) 983-7795 or email info@cityoflakewood.us.

Join a community advisory board

Do you like to give back to the community? Are you looking to get better connected to Lakewood? Have some free time you want to fill? Consider joining one of the city’s community advisory boards. Board members often have experience or expertise they can lend, can meet on a monthly basis and can commit to serving a full term, or longer. Boards with openings:

Community Services Advisory Board: 5 vacancies. Deadline: Nov. 9.

5 vacancies. Deadline: Nov. 9. Planning Commission: 4 vacancies. Deadline: Nov. 9

4 vacancies. Deadline: Nov. 9 Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board: 4 vacancies. Open until filled

Board and commission descriptions, meeting schedule and application form can be found online .

Stay up to date with MyLakewood 311

Did you know Lakewood has its own free mobile app?

All you need to know about the city is at your fingertips. Updates on road projects and detours around the city and other city announcements can be found under the “Public Announcements” header. Contact the city using the “submit a new request” button and select from the appropriate category. The app allows you to track city staff’s response to your request and follow it through the process. Please only submit one request per item – submitting multiple requests for the same item slows the review process. Note: This app is not monitored 24/7. If you are reporting an emergency that needs immediate assistance please call 911.

Download it now in the iTunes App Store or on Google Play .

Upcoming Council Meetings

The City Council meets every Monday beginning at 7 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 6000 Main Street SW. Agenda items include:

November 5, 2018 Regular Meeting

Proclamation recognizing Veterans Day – Colonel Jay Miseli, 2/2 Stryker Brigade Commander

Proclamation acknowledging the economic impacts of JBLM on our region – Colonel Nicole Lucas, JBLM Base Commander

Proclamation recognizing November as American Indian Heritage Month – Mr. Hanford McCloud, Nisqually Tribal Council

Clover Park School District Report

Approve 2019 Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs Contract

Approve 2019 Johnston Group Contract

Awarding a bid for 2018 gateway monument signs

Awarding a bid for 2018 Citywide Electrical Repair project

Public Hearing on 2019/2020 Proposed Biennial Budget and 2019 property tax levy

Public Hearing on 2018 Year-End Budget Adjustment

Approve family-wage jobs credit program

Adopting Fiscal Year 2019 Policy Statement for CDBG & HOME Consolidated Annual Action Plan

Adopt 2019 State, Federal, and County Legislative Priorities

Approve employment agreement with John J. Caulfield as City Manager

November 13, 2018 (Tuesday) Study Session, Police Station, Multi-Purpose Room

Joint Youth Council meeting

Review of 2019 human services funding recommendations

Review 2019 Lodging Tax recommendations

Review of fee schedule amendments

Review consolidation of city fund 311 Sewer Capital Project and 312 Sanitary Sewer Connection

Review of sewer utility surcharge

Review of 2019-2020 Proposed Biennial Budget

November 15, 2018 (Thursday) 6:00 P.M., Special Meeting, Legislative Delegation

Review of State Legislative Agenda and Policy Manual (tentative)