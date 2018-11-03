Washington State Outstanding Service to Veterans Awardees to be Honored

Nine Washington residents will be honored on Saturday, November 10 with Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards for their contributions to Washington State’s veterans and their families during the past year.

The awards – co-sponsored each year by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs – recognize individuals who devote time and energy to improving the lives of Washington’s veterans and their families.

The awards are presented at a special luncheon in Auburn, following the awardees participation in the City’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Parade starts at 11 am and luncheon begins at 1:30 pm.

The 2018 Outstanding Service to Veterans are:

Bruce McKenty – Lakewood, WA

Aaron Quinonez – Auburn, WA

Eric Fritts – Tonasket, WA

Eric Ballentine – Puyallup, WA

Leslie O’Bannon – Stanwood, WA

Heartbeat for Wounded Warriors – Onalaska, WA

The Mission Continuous – Tacoma 1st Service Platoon – Tacoma, WA

Sen. Jim Honeyford – 15th Leg. District

Rep. Cindy Ryu – 32nd Leg. District

To see other Veterans Day Events and Celebrations happening statewide visit www.dva.wa.gov/calendar and www.facebook.com/wsdva

To learn more information about the World War I Centennial also falling on Armistice (Veterans) Day, please visit:

www.dva.wa.gov/about-wdva/world-war-i-centennial