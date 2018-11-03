Steilacoom Town Administrator’s Nov. 2 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – November 6, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – November 12, 2018 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – November 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – December 6, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Scouting For Food:

Boy Scout Troop 71 will be in your neighborhood collecting non-perishable food items on Saturday, November 3rd, beginning at 8 am. Please have your donation visible from the street for pickup and delivery to the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry located at Steilacoom Community Church.

Chambers Bay Drawbridge:

BNSF is replacing a motor that controls the drawbridge at Chambers Bay. They estimate the work will last from November 5 through November 16th. During this time, the bridge will not be able to be opened.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; blew and swept leaves; conducted erosion control inspections at various plats and development sites in conjunction with Department of Ecology representatives; attended a demonstration of a vactor truck; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor concentrated on connecting storm drains and water mains to the existing system and over excavation of the roadway in select areas.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; inspected a utility trench in the 1900 block of Starling Street; installed a permanent service in the 1100 block of 1st Street; participated in a replacement vactor truck demonstration; assisted with maintenance on the lift station; installed a temporary power service in the 900 block of Birch Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street ; inspected a new sewer service in the 1900 block of Starling Street; installed a new water service in the 1900 block of Starling Street; assisted the Electric Department; attended a vactor truck demonstration; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on removing leaves and debris from around the Community Center; cleaned gutters and drains at various facilities; removed fallen leaves; applied moss killer to the roofs of various Town facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Writing Our History – Pierce County Speaker Series:

All programs in this series include light refreshments and conversation before the program.

Door open at 6:00 p.m., programs begin at 6:30 p.m.

November 15

The Steilacoom Story

Tacoma Armory, 715 S 11th Street

Steilacoom Library Series:

Friday November 9th

What it Means to be Human:

Humanities Washington speaker Llyn De Danaan, author of cultural anthropologist, explores our origins and how they help us define what it means to be human. She examines recent finds that have altered our understanding of the past and considers what will it mean to be human in the future as new technologies challenge our intelligence and hard-won skills.

Leaves and Flooding:

Steilacoom residents can help reduce roadway flooding by keeping storm drains free of leaves.

Leaves can clog storm drains, resulting in roadway flooding when it rains. Residents are encouraged to pick up yard waste and regularly check storm drains near their properties to make sure they aren’t blocked by leaves.”

Steilacoom residents can take the following actions to keep storm drains clear:

Put leaves and other yard debris in yard waste bins for pick up.

If it can be done safely, remove leaves from storm drains with a rake.

If a blockage can’t be cleared and the roadway is flooding or a storm drain is on a busy road, call the Public Works Department at 253.581.1912.

Roadway flooding response

Significant rainstorms may cause roadside storm drains and ditches to overflow and flood the roadway. River flooding may also affect roads. As the rain saturates the ground, there is also an increased risk of downed trees and landslides.

Public Works staff clear drainage systems, downed trees and landslides when possible, close roads or lanes if they are not passable, and clean drainage systems proactively to reduce flooding.

Motorists should not drive through standing water, near downed trees or utility lines, or around road closure barricades.

Questions – Contact Paul Loveless at 253.983.2074 — Town’s Official Website – townofsteilacoom.org