Road work begins Nov. 5, 2018 on Gravelly Lake Drive

A road improvement project on Gravelly Lake Drive between Bridgeport Way and Steilacoom Blvd begins Monday (Nov. 5, 2018).

The contractor will reduce the lane configurations by taking away the two outside lanes to begin storm drainage work next week. The project is anticipated to be complete by mid- to end-of December, with a plan to do the final paving and striping likely in the spring of 2019.

This project will permanently reduce the number of travel lanes from two in each direction to one in each direction with a two-way left turn lane and bike lanes. Sidewalks will be added between Bridgeport and 59th Street.