Pierce Transit hearing for 2019 proposed budget

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Special Meeting on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 10:00 AM. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th ST SW, Lakewood, Washington. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to obtain comment and feedback from citizens on the proposed 2019 Budget.

The proposed Budget may be viewed on the Agency’s website at www.piercetransit.org/documents and is also on file in the Budget Office located at 3701 96th ST SW, Lakewood, WA. Questions and written comments pertaining to the proposed Budget should be submitted to:

Kelli Dion, Budget Assistant Manager

PO Box 99070

Lakewood, WA. 98496-0070

Or calling 253-983-3344

Registered SHUTTLE customers may obtain specialized transportation to and from the hearing by calling SHUTTLE AT 253-581-8000, press 1, press 2, and then press 1, from one to five days in advance of the hearing. An interpreter for the hearing impaired will be provided upon request with a minimum notice of five days.