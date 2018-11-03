Get your home winter ready

Did you know the average home could be wasting up to $1,200 a year because of simple issues like air leaks, old light bulbs and inefficient water heating? With the end of daylight saving on Sunday, Nov. 4, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is encouraging customers to use the shorter, colder days to avoid high energy bills by completing this end of Daylight Saving checklist:

Replace old insulation – Weatherizing your home can save 15 percent on heating costs. Fill, patch or caulk holes in floors and ceilings connected to unheated spaces. These updates may seem small, but can make or break your comfort during the winter. Learn about PSE’s weatherization rebates at www.pse.com/rebates/insulation.

Weatherizing your home can save 15 percent on heating costs. Fill, patch or caulk holes in floors and ceilings connected to unheated spaces. These updates may seem small, but can make or break your comfort during the winter. Learn about PSE’s weatherization rebates at www.pse.com/rebates/insulation. Update outdoor lighting with LEDs – Don’t get caught in the dark! Shorter days can make it difficult to see walking paths at home resulting in accidents. Now is the time to check all outdoor lighting as extreme temperatures can shorten the life of bulbs. Where you can, replace old bulbs with LEDs, which last up to 25 years longer, use at least 80 percent less energy and can save you money on your energy bill.

Don’t get caught in the dark! Shorter days can make it difficult to see walking paths at home resulting in accidents. Now is the time to check all outdoor lighting as extreme temperatures can shorten the life of bulbs. Where you can, replace old bulbs with LEDs, which last up to 25 years longer, use at least 80 percent less energy and can save you money on your energy bill. Schedule a free Home Energy Assessment – A certified member of PSE’s Energy Assessment team will help you find ways to lower your energy bill and identify efficiency upgrade opportunities, all the while focusing on improving the comfort and value of your home. Schedule at: www.pse.com/rebates/home-energy-assessment.

A certified member of PSE’s Energy Assessment team will help you find ways to lower your energy bill and identify efficiency upgrade opportunities, all the while focusing on improving the comfort and value of your home. Schedule at: www.pse.com/rebates/home-energy-assessment. Download PSE’s new mobile app before bad weather hits – The updated PSE app will let you check information on power outages, monitor your energy use and pay bills – all from the palm of your hand! Available for free in your app store now.

Conserving energy isn’t just about saving money but also helping our environment. Whether you are a small or large business, or a homeowner, you can participate through rebates and energy upgrades available at pse.com/rebates.