First week of November brings night I-5 closures to Berkeley St. ramps

LAKEWOOD – Overnight closures of the southbound Interstate 5 ramps at Berkeley Street will continue the week of Nov. 5 as contractor crews preparing to build a new Berkeley Street overpass create a workzone for the project.

In addition to the closure of the ramps, a section of Berkeley Street between Union Avenue and the southbound ramps to and from Interstate 5 will also close during night hours next week. This closure will affect Tillicum drivers’ ability to access northbound I-5.

Nighttime travelers who use this interchange are advised to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations, and be familiar with the detour routes listed below.

Monday, Nov. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 8

Southbound I-5 exit 122 to Berkeley Street will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be detoured via exit 121 at 41st Division and northbound I-5.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be detoured via northbound I-5 to the Thorne Lane exit and southbound I-5 or to Union Avenue to Thorne Lane and southbound I-5.

Berkeley Street will close between Union Avenue and the southbound I-5 ramps each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Tillicum drivers will be detoured to Union to Thorne Lane to southbound I-5 or northbound I-5. Northbound I-5 drivers exiting to Berkeley Street heading the Tillicum neighborhood will detour using northbound I-5 to Thorne Lane exit to southbound I-5.



For travelers exiting Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the northbound and southbound I-5 ramps will remain open.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.