Economic Development Focus of Pierce County Council Meeting

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, at the University Place City Hall, 3715 Bridgeport Way West in University Place. This in-district meeting will be chaired by Councilwoman Connie Ladenburg, Pierce County Council District 4.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to the residents of Pierce County. Members of the public, as well as representatives from the business community are welcome.

On the agenda for this meeting are the following confirmed guest speakers who will discuss economic development in our area:

For more information about this meeting please visit the County Council webpage.