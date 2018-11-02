Zion Comesario selected as 40th Annual John H. Anderson Military Citizen of the Year

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, in partnership with Tacoma Rotary Club #8, recognizes an outstanding military citizen for civic contributions to resident military personnel with the John H. Anderson award. Anderson, a military veteran and former Tacoma mayor, was an accomplished civic leader, successful local business owner, and past Chair of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber Board of Directors.

This year’s Military Affairs Committee announces Specialist Zion Comesario as the 40th John H. Anderson Military Citizen of the Year Award recipient.

Specialist Comesario volunteers as the Battalion BOSS Representative for 51st Expeditionary Signal Battalion. Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers – otherwise known as BOSS – is a program that enhances participants’ quality of life, contributes to their community through a variety of community service activities, and assists in the planning and execution of their own recreation and leisure events.

A part of his Hawaiian roots, SPC Comesario emphasizes the importance of ohana (family) and his work, giving the opportunity to learn, grow, and adapt so that he can pass those traits on to the next generation.

Join the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and members of Tacoma Rotary #8, at the award reception Thursday, November 1st – 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the Tacoma Yacht Club. Rotary members that served in the Armed Forces will also be honored during this monthly luncheon. For more information and registration, click here or visit the Chamber’s calendar.