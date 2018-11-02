Tacoma Little Theatre is presenting a special part of its 100th Anniversary Season by honoring our Veterans and the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day with The Veterans Day Project.

The Veterans Day Project tells the stories of American combatants over the last hundred years, via letters written home. Created and directed by Beau M.K. Prichard, The Veterans Day Project is the culmination of ten years of work involving almost thirty actors, a half-dozen writers, and consultations with a number of veterans. In private words directed at home front loved ones, this play is told in the words of airmen, sailors, soldiers, and Marines as they share their personal wartime experiences.

These letters are based on historical people and events, but the characters on stage are fictional amalgams, rather than strictly factual portrayals.

Please note that violence is not portrayed on stage in this show, but it is discussed frankly and sometimes explicitly, along with some other strong language. The show also includes one loud sound effect. It is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of The Veterans Day Project features: Kaleb Dillard, Cassie Jo Fastabend, Beth Lazarou, Moses Olsen, Kevin Pitman, Helen Roundhill, Mason Quinn, Corey Spruill, Jacob Tice, and Nathaniel Walker, with Tom Stewart and Scott C. Brown.

The Veterans Day Project will run Friday, November 16, through Sunday, November 18, 2018. Friday and Saturday – showings are at 7:30pm and Sunday is at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $15.00 per person or FREE for Veterans. Call the TLT Box Office at (253) 272-2281 or purchase tickets online – tacomalittletheatre.com