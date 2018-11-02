Students Enjoy Pumpkins and Activities at Fall Fest

An eclectic display of pumpkins and costumes welcomed students to the Clover Park Technical College Associated Student Government’s annual Fall Fest event on Wednesday.

Nearly 350 students visited the event at CPTC’s McGavick Conference Center, many donning festive costumes to celebrate Halloween. Thirteen different clubs, organizations, departments, and committees on campus hosed interactive booths for visitors. At the center was the 12th annual Pumpkin Carving Contest, which had 13 entries from around campus. The Dental Assistants Club took first place with a large display featuring several pumpkins and other props in various states of dental care. Second place went to Welding, while Surgical Technology took third.

“I think this was one of our best Fall Fest events to date,” Student Leadership & Involvement Coordinator Jessica Wallack said. “The level of engagement and involvement was spectacular with 13 booths in attendance, and all had an interactive component for attendees.”

Activities available to attendees included a mechanical bull, inflatable maze, photo booth, caricaturist and henna artist, along with all the activities hosted by the various booths. The event also spread out over the entire conference center, giving it more space that allowed for greater accessibility.

“One of the main focuses of the event this year was inclusivity and accessibility,” Wallack said. “We tried to make sure there were a wide range of activities all students could enjoy, including an inflatable fun house maze that was wheelchair accessible.”

Students also had a chance to enjoy free pizza and cotton candy while also participating in the costume contest, Fall Fest Passport Challenge, and a candy corn contest.

“The engagement from CPTC Clubs was spectacular,” Wallack said. “It was a great opportunity for them to show off the projects they have been working on and share future projects with interested students. There has also been a lot more collaboration on projects between clubs. Club OOPS and Game Development Club teamed up for a project, as did Club Cyber Tech and Linux Club.”

Student attendance at the event increased by nearly 70 from 2017, and Wallack praised the work of Campus Activities Board programmer Isabel Musgrove, who was the main coordinator for the event. According to Wallack, the goal each year is to provide students a chance to socialize and network with their peers and the campus community in a fun and engaging way. ASG will also host Winter Fest in February and Spring Fest in May.

