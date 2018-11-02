Pierce College Theatre announces fall quarter productions

The Fall Quarter 2018 theatre productions are coming up soon, showcasing talented student actors from both campuses. Tickets are available now for all upcoming productions. Here is a preview of what’s to come on stage at Pierce College.

Pierce College Theatre at Fort Steilacoom

She Kills Monsters

Directed by Fred Metzger

Nov. 9, 10, 16, 17 at 7 p.m.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Black Box Theatre

Cascade Building

When Agnes finds her deceased sister’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she stumbles into an action-packed adventure that was her sister’s imaginary world and refuge. This high-octane dramatic comedy, laden with homicidal fairies and nasty ogres offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Pierce College Theatre at Puyallup

An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen

Directed by Joshua Potter-Dineen

Nov. 1, 2, 3 at 7 p.m.

Pierce College Puyallup Black Box Theatre

Arts and Allied Health Building

When a local doctor finds that the town’s water supply is contaminated, the mayor’s skepticism and the findings’ risk to the town economy leads to Dr. Stockmann becoming an enemy of the people. Space is limited, so reserve your seats today! General admission is $5, and tickets are free for Pierce College students with identification.