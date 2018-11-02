Sophomore middle blocker Jocelyn Hillyer, from Somerset High School (Somerset, TX), was named the NWAC/Under Armour Volleyball Athlete of the Week for Week 10 of the 2018 season.

In 7 sets last week, Hillyer helped the Raiders to convincing wins over Grays Harbor and Centralia. Hillyer had 29 kills on a 68.3% hitting efficiency, 8 blocks and three aces on 100% serve accuracy in the two matches.

The Raiders, ranked #2 in the latest NWAC Coaches Poll, are a perfect 12-0 in the West Region standings and are 29-4 overall.”

Jocelyn had an incredible week,” said Pierce head coach Greg Finel. “She continues to dominate from the middle and was near perfect with only 1 hitting error in 2 matches. Against Centralia she hit a perfect 11 kills out of 11 attempts.”

Hillyer currently is tops in the NWAC in hitting percentage (.378), is 2nd in block assists (77) and blocks per set (1.08), and ranks 5th in total kills (294), and 8th in kills per set (3.23). Hillyer’s selection as the conference Athlete of the Week, follows on the heels of Hattey Smith receiving the award last week.

The Raiders have two more matches to close out the 2018 regular season. Pierce travels to Longview, Friday night, to play the Red Devils of Lower Columbia, then host the Highline Thunderbirds next Wednesday. Start time for both matches is 7:00 p.m.

Source: Hillyer named NWAC/Under Armour Conference Athlete of the Week – Pierce College Athletics