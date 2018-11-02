DuPont hearing on Sensitive Areas of the Land Use Code

The DuPont City Council will hold a public hearing at its meeting on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, on or after 7:00 pm, at DuPont City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327 on the proposed amendments to DuPont Municipal Code Chapter 25.105-Sensitive Areas of the Land Use Code relative to current regulations based on “Best Available Science” and other updates to language, processes and definitions, and to provide specific exceptions and exemptions to allow for maintenance work under limited circumstances to comply with the Growth Management Act (TEXT-16-04).

All persons are invited to attend the hearing and provide written or oral testimony regarding the proposal or submit written comments prior to the public hearing to the City Clerk’s Office, or by email to kmuir@dupontwa.gov. For questions on the proposed amendments, contact Jeff Wilson, Community Development Director, at (253) 912-5393. On or before November 6, 2018, a copy of the draft proposed amendments is available for review on the city’s website through a link under Public Notices page or available for inspection at DuPont City Hall.